UNLV shooting: At least one fatality, sources say

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 4:46 pm

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A suspect is dead following a fatal shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, according to authorities and sources.

There is at least one fatality, according to multiple sources. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there were three victims in unknown conditions, adding, "That number could change."

UNLV said shots were reported at Beam Hall, home to the business school, as well as the student union, which is next door.

The shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. and police responded and "engaged" the suspect, authorities said.

A ground stop was initiated at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday due to the close proximity of the airport runways to UNLV, and because of the police response to the shooting, which included helicopters, according to an official briefed on the incident.

UNLV said police were working to evacuate buildings one at a time and students were urged to shelter in place.

Authorities said there is no further threat to the university, which has been closed for the rest of the day.

No motive is known, authorities said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back