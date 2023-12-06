A pipeline giant helping push Texas’s power grid to the brink

December 6, 2023

FORT WORTH – Bloomberg reports on the night after Valentine’s Day in 2021, a unit of the Handley natural gas power plant in Fort Worth, Texas, tripped offline as Winter Storm Uri sank temperatures into the single digits. Handley’s failure added to what was quickly becoming a statewide crisis that would leave millions without electricity, many for days. There was one small silver lining: The pipeline feeding Handley now held natural gas that the plant couldn’t immediately use. Gas production was plummeting across Texas, and if pipelines lose too much pressure, they stop working entirely. Handley’s extra gas could help the pipeline continue to operate smoothly, staving off further catastrophe. But…

…after the storm – the costliest in Texas history, killing more than 200 people – Handley’s owner received a bill. Energy Transfer LP, the pipeline’s owner, was charging it for leaving that gas on the pipeline, part of more than $90 million in fees and penalties, according to a previously unreported court filing.

Such charges are supposed to help prevent pipelines from getting over- or under-pressurized. But industry insiders say penalizing customers for leaving gas on a pipeline at a time when the state desperately needed it goes beyond normal business practices. The extra gas “helped ameliorate supply shortages on Energy Transfer’s pipeline and for Texans,” Handley’s owner at the time, Exelon Corp., said in a lawsuit challenging the penalties. The companies agreed to an eight-figure settlement, according to two people familiar with the matter. In Texas’s beleaguered energy market, the object of intensive political scrutiny since Uri, Energy Transfer stands out for what insiders and customers describe as an especially aggressive – even fearsome – negotiating culture, led by Marshall “Mackie” McCrea, its co-chief executive officer. Regulatory filings as well as interviews with more than two dozen customers, former employees, industry consultants and others portray a company with largely unchecked market power that’s not afraid to use it, particularly since Uri – whether it’s significantly raising rates or imposing penalties that customers call excessively punitive. Most major natural gas pipelines in the US face strict rules governing what they charge. But this is Texas. Out of the wreckage of Houston-based Enron Corp., Energy Transfer acquired thousands of miles of gas pipelines that never leave the state’s borders – and thus avoid most federal rules.

