Washington’s center of gravity on immigration has shifted

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 9:18 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s center of gravity on immigration has shifted demonstrably to the right. The immigration debate is now focused on measures meant to keep migrants out as Republicans sense they have the political upper hand. A bipartisan group of senators tasked with finding a U.S.-Mexico border deal this week is running out of time to reach an agreement. The consequences of failure stretch far beyond the southern border. Congressional Republicans are insisting on tougher border measures as their price for green-lighting billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine. The stalemate puts the future of U.S. military assistance to Kyiv at risk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the two-year mark.



