Double homicide suspect extradited from California

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 8:32 am

UPSHUR COUNTY — The man accused of murdering two East Texas sisters has been extradited from California. Alvin McKnight Jr. was captured in San Bernardino, California on November 15. He’s accused of fleeing to the Golden State after the capital murders of Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, and Mandy Ray, 35, at a home near Gilmer on November 4. McKnight, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, deputies and DPS Officers landed at East Texas Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon. They flew in a DPS plane. McKnight was in handcuffs during the entire flight. McKnight will be arraigned Wednesday in Gilmer. The 41-year-old has not yet been indicted by a grand jury. He’s being held in the Upshur County Jail without bond.

Prior to his capture, DPS had added McKnight to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. A combined Crime Stoppers reward of $17,500 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

His sister, Laquesha Monique McKnight, 38, of Longview, was arrested for interfering with/hindering his arrest. Officials believe she helped him escape from the Upshur County area the night of the murders.

Go Back