Suspect in custody after 6 dead, 3 injured in series of attacks

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 6:22 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas authorities say a daylong series of attacks in Austin has left four people dead and at least three injured, and a man believed to be connected to them and the deaths of two people near San Antonio was taken into custody. The dead were found in several homes and police say the injured included two police officers and a bicyclist. Robin Henderson, Austin’s interim police chief, said at a news conference Tuesday night that the man, who is in his 30s, was charged with capital murder. His name has not been released. Henderson says the relationship between the man and the victims, if any, wasn’t immediately known. Authorities say two deaths are believed to have happened earlier in Bexar County, east of San Antonio. Authorities didn’t say how all of the six died.

