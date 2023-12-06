Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
Ron DeSantis slams CFP, wants to sue over Florida State’s snub

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 5:11 am
ByABC News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took the College Football Playoff committee to task on Tuesday, slamming its decision to exclude the undefeated Florida State football team from the four-team playoff.

DeSantis, speaking at a news conference to detail his proposed $114.4 billion budget for Florida, said he is asking for $1 million to let FSU sue the CFP committee even though the championship will be decided months before a budget is approved. The semifinals are set for Jan. 1, with the championship game to be played Jan. 8.

“My first-grader, my fifth-grader and my preschooler … they are all Noles and they are big-time fans and they do the tomahawk chop and they were not happy,” DeSantis said. “We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may.”

DeSantis’ recommendation is simply a suggestion to the Florida Legislature, which will begin its annual session next month. Once the Legislature agrees on a spending plan, DeSantis will have power to veto individual items.

Florida State’s omission from the CFP elicited a fiery response from the team and its supporters. Head coach Mike Norvell said he was “disgusted and infuriated” with the Seminoles becoming the first unbeaten Power 5 conference winner to ever miss out, while ACC commissioner Jim Phillips called the decision “unfathomable.”

While Michigan (13-0, Big Ten champion), Washington (13-0, Pac-12 champion), Texas (12-1, Big 12 champion) and Alabama (12-1, SEC champion) were the top four teams who made it into the playoff, the Seminoles (13-0) were judged by an untimely run of injuries at the quarterback position.

“Florida State is a different team than it was the first 11 weeks,” CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan told ESPN. “As you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic he brings, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

Travis, the ACC Player of the Year, suffered a season-ending broken leg against North Alabama in mid-November. Backup Tate Rodemaker suffered a concussion late in the Seminoles’ regular-season finale at Florida, leading to true freshman Brock Glenn, the third-stringer, starting in the ACC title game — a victory against Louisville.

Florida State, as the No. 5 seed, will face two-time defending national champion Georgia (No. 6) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



