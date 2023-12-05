Today is Tuesday December 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities say Lake Palestine shooting accidental

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 4:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities say Lake Palestine shooting accidentalLAKE PALESTINE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office answered a call Sunday at Lake Palestine in which a person had been shot. A Sheriff’s Office press release explained a 911 caller said they and the victim were in Noonday on Highway 155 South. When deputies arrived, the caller and the victim told them they were sitting in a vehicle on a boat ramp on Lake Palestine. They explained the gun went off as they handled it. A single shot went through the victim’s left hand and upper thigh. After undergoing surgery, he is now in stable condition. Since all parties involved cooperated with law enforcement. The shooting is being considered accidental and no charges are being filed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC