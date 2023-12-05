Authorities say Lake Palestine shooting accidental

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 4:34 pm

LAKE PALESTINE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office answered a call Sunday at Lake Palestine in which a person had been shot. A Sheriff’s Office press release explained a 911 caller said they and the victim were in Noonday on Highway 155 South. When deputies arrived, the caller and the victim told them they were sitting in a vehicle on a boat ramp on Lake Palestine. They explained the gun went off as they handled it. A single shot went through the victim’s left hand and upper thigh. After undergoing surgery, he is now in stable condition. Since all parties involved cooperated with law enforcement. The shooting is being considered accidental and no charges are being filed.

Go Back