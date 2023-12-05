Jacksonville gets National Night Out national award

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 3:46 pm

JACKSONVILLE – The association that that hosts the National Night Out, has recognized the City of Jacksonville with an award. According to our news partner, KETK, the National Association of Town Watch, has given Jacksonville a first place award for cities with population between 5,000 and 15,000 for their National Night Out community involvement. National Night Out is an annual program designed to further positive relations between the police department and the community.



In a statement from the Jacksonville Police Department, they cited how the event has grown. 3,500 attended National Night Out in 2021. Over 5,000 attended in 2022. 9,000 participated in this years event. Amanda Bragg, with Corporal over Community Engagement said, “We couldn’t have done it without the support of this amazing community. We had over $45,000 in donations this year from 90 organizations. Jacksonville is a community that comes together, celebrates together, and sticks together. While we have achieved 1st place this year, next year will be even better! We can’t wait to see everyone there,”

