Smith County Republican Party Chair to run for third term

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 3:32 pm

TYLER– The Smith County Republican Party Chairman David Stein announced Monday he is seeking re-election . According to our news partner KETK, if elected, this will be Stein’s third term holding the office. Stein said in a press release, “The progress made in our County Party is significant. When we began, the party was limited financially and had a significant number of open precincts. Today, the party is on sound financial footing and the number of precinct chairs has almost doubled. We continue to dominate local elections and contribute heavily to statewide victories as Smith County always outpaces the statewide voter turnout.”



Stein, is a former Smith County Commissioner and the current vice president for the Texas Republican County Chairs Association. In the press release, Stein said he is endorsed by Congressman Nathaniel Moran, State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Cole Hefner.

Go Back