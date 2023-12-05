Today is Tuesday December 05, 2023
UT Health ransomware attack effecting patients

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 1:07 pm
UT Health ransomware attack effecting patientsWHITEHOUSE, Texas – Patient care is now being affected because of the recent ransomware attack on UT Health East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Patricia Cowan and her sister have been forced to wait on daily phone calls in order to find out if she can receive urgent treatment for her case of cancer. The ransomware attack, that was almost two weeks ago, means that now Patricia must travel 45 minutes to get care. Director of Communications Allison Pollan spoke with KETK and said that, “safely caring for patients remains our highest priority.”



