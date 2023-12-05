Today is Tuesday December 05, 2023
Report: Vanessa Hudgens and pro baseball player Cole Tucker wed in Mexico

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 8:20 am
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

Vanessa Hudgens and pro baseball player Cole Tucker tied the knot Saturday, December 2, in Tulum, Mexico, sources tell People.

The High School Musical alum stirred wedding rumors when photos of her posing on the beach barefoot wearing a white dress popped up on X, formerly Twitter.

Hudgens, 34, confirmed she and Tucker, 26, were dating in 2021, and announced their engagement back in February with a photo posted to Instagram of them hugging captioned, "YES. We couldn't be happier." A second pic offered a closer look at the ring with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



