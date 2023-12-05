Trial to begin for man accused of killing deputy in drunk driving crash

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 9:33 am

SMITH COUNTY — On Monday morning, Smith County’s 7th District Court conducted jury selection for the trial of Daniel Nyabuto vs the State of Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Nyabuto, 22, of Grand Prairie is charged in connection with killing Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. In July of 2022, while Bustos was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 155 he was reportedly killed by Nyabuto’s vehicle rear-ending his patrol car. In October of 2022, Nyabuto was indicted on two charges in connection to Busto’s death: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer. uesday, opening statements are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Nyabuto’s defense preciously filed a motion to transfer venue to Cherokee County, but the trial will go on in a Smith County court. 7th District Judge Kerry Russell will oversee the trial.

