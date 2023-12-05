Titans fire special teams coordinator after punting miscues

ByTURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that the team has fired special teams coach Craig Aukerman.

Vrabel named special teams assistant Tom Quinn as Aukerman’s replacement.

“I felt like this was the best thing for the team,” Vrabel said on Monday. “I’m excited about the possibility of Tom Quinn leading that group. He brings a lot of experience and knowledge. He’s a great teacher.”

The decision came after the Titans’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Punter Ryan Stonehouse fumbled on a second punt attempt and injured his knee.

Vrabel announced that Stonehouse’s injury will require season-ending surgery.

Quinn is in his first season with the Titans in 2023. The 32-year veteran coach was with the New York Giants from 2006 to 2021. He was the special teams coordinator 2007-17 and served as the assistant special teams coach from 2018 to 2021.

Aukerman was in his seventh season with the Titans and sixth as the special teams coordinator.

