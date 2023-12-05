Today is Tuesday December 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Prosecutor drops charges against police over tactics used during 2020 protests

Posted/updated on: December 5, 2023 at 4:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas prosecutor is dropping most of the charges levied against police officers in Austin over tactics used during the 2020 protests that followed George Floyd’s killing. Monday’s announcement is a reversal for Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, a progressive who ran on promises to hold police accountable in the Texas capital. Garza said his office would dismiss indictments against 17 officers but still move forward with prosecuting four others. The slate of felony charges in Austin were by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during the 2020 protests.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC