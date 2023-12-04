Today is Monday December 04, 2023
One dead, one injured after crash with 18-wheeler

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 4:35 pm
One dead, one injured after crash with 18-wheelerHENDERSON – Our news colleagues at KETK report a 74-year-old is dead and another man is injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck tractor towing a trailer on Friday afternoon four miles southwest of Henderson. According to a preliminary DPS report, the truck tractor was traveling southwest on US 79 and had made a U-turn with part of its load still in the southwest lanes when it was struck by a 2002 Toyota Echo. Officials said the Echo struck the load, traveled off the roadway and struck a culvert. The driver of the Echo, identified as James Pinkerton, 74 of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a 79-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck tractor was not reported to have been injured.



