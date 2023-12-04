Today is Monday December 04, 2023
Man arrested for murder after body found in driveway

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 3:03 pm
POLK COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report a man was arrested for murder after Polk County deputies responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning and found a body in a private driveway. The call came in around 8:56 a.m. and after arriving at the scene in the 2800 block of Duff Road, it was “quickly determined to be a murder.” Officials identified the victim as 29-year-old Timothy Jacob Neal, of Livingston. “Through the course of the investigation, suspects were located and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said in a release. “Toby Wayne Ford, 24 of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of murder.” Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lieutenant Finegan at 936-327-6810.



