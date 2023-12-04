Today is Monday December 04, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ava DuVernay, Levar Burton and more honored at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 1:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, December 3, the Los Angeles Press Club held its 16th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, and a handful of stars were also honored for their work outside the world of journalism. 

Ava DuVernay was presented with the Visionary Award for her humanitarian work, joining the ranks of previous winners, including Jane Fonda and Forest Whitaker.

Picard and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton was given the organization's Distinguished Storyteller Award, Literacy, "for excellence in storytelling outside journalism," and director Roger Corman received the Distinguished Storyteller Award in the film category.

I Dream of Jeannie's Barbara Eden was presented with the Legend Award "for lifetime achievements and contributions to society," and Finding Your Roots host Henry Louis Gates Jr. was honored with the Luminary Award for lifetime achievement. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC