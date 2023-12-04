Today is Monday December 04, 2023
One security guard killed, one hurt in stabbing at Macy’s in Philadelphia: Police

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 12:49 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) -- One security guard was killed, and another was injured in a stabbing attack at a Macy's department store in Philadelphia on Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident began at about 10:45 a.m. when a man tried to steal hats from Macy's in Center City, Philadelphia police said at a news conference. Security stopped the man, and after a "confrontation," police said, the security officer "backs off, gets the merchandise back, allows the male to go on."

About 15 minutes later, the man returned to the location and attacked two security guards with a knife, police said.

The two guards, both in their 20s, were hospitalized, police said. One of the security guards died at 11:19 a.m., police said, calling it a "tragic situation."

The suspect fled from the Macy's, took public transit and was then apprehended at about noon, police said. His name has not been released.

The security guards were not armed, police said.

The Macy's store has been closed, police said.

This Macy’s location has filed over 250 reports of retail theft this year, police said.

 

