Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce apologizes after Christmas parade incident

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 9:19 am

WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce said that they’ve filed a police report with the Whitehouse Police Department after alcohol was allegedly thrown out at their Christmas parade on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the incident was discussed at length in the Whitehouse Texas, Rants, Raves, & Recommendations Facebook group. Several members of the group reported that the truck was tossing bottles of alcohol and other items out to parade watchers. Ashley Westerfield with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce chimed into the Facebook thread to apologize for what allegedly happened: “I am the Admin for the Whitehouse Area Chamber of Commerce. The truck that did this was NOT a registered entry in the parade. He went behind Holloway and snuck into the parade line between floats. A complaint was filed with the Police department as soon as we were told about it. They have a picture of his truck, License plate and the name of his company. This was NOT an approved float. We apologize for anything that was handed out by this individual and his passengers.”

The Whitehouse Christmas on Main parade started at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event featured an ice skating rink, vendors, pictures with Santa Claus and several live stage performances.

