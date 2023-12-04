Today is Monday December 04, 2023
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ ﻿concert film tops the box office with $21 million opening weekend

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 6:07 am
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, topped the domestic box office in its opening weekend, finishing slightly above expectations with an estimated $21 million. That marks one of the best debuts for a concert film, behind Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour with $92.9 million this past October, 2008's Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert with $31.1 million, Justin Bieber's 2011 outing Never Say Never with $29.5 million and Michael Jackson's This Is It with $23.2 million.

Renaissance -- written, directed and produced by Queen Bey -- was the first film in a couple of decades to open with more than $20 million on the typically slow weekend after Thanksgiving, according to distributor AMC Theatres.

Renaissance fell short of expectations overseas with an estimated $6.4 million, for a total of $27.4 million worldwide.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes dropped to second place in its third week of release, delivering an estimated $14.3 million. To date, the Hunger Games prequel has grossed $343.9 million in North America and $243.9 globally.

Third place went to another major debut, Godzilla Minus One, gobbling up an estimated $11 million. The foreign language sci-fi movie has already earned $23 million in Japan.

The animated threequel Trolls Band Together took fourth place, earning an estimated $7.4 million, for a three-week North American tally of $74.2 million $160.6 million worldwide.

Disney's Wish rounded out the top five with an estimated $7.4 million. To date, the animated feature has collected $42 million in North America and $81.6 million globally.

The Marvels ended its box office run as the lowest-grossing film in MCU history, with a total of $80 million in North America and $197 million worldwide.

