Family of teen girl suing American Airlines

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2023 at 6:08 am

BOSTON (AP) — A teenage girl and her parents are suing American Airlines, saying that a flight attendant secretly filmed her using an airplane toilet. In a lawsuit filed Friday, lawyers for the family say American should have known the flight attendant was a danger. They say other crew members let the man destroy evidence by failing to confiscate his phone after being confronted by the girl’s parents. According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on a September flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston. The 14-year-old girl says after she used the toilet, she saw a phone taped to the back of the toilet and partly hidden by tape. American is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and has a major operation at the airport in Charlotte.

