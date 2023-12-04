Today is Monday December 04, 2023
Lake Palestine shooting leaves 1 injured

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2023 at 11:26 pm
Lake Palestine shooting leaves 1 injuredLAKE PALESTINE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was shot in the left hand and upper thigh around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK a 911 call about the shooting victim was placed from Highway 155 South in Noonday. Officials said deputies found the caller and the victim at a hardware store in the 19600 block of Highway 155 South. The deputies were reportedly able to apply a tourniquet, which slowed his bleeding, before UT Health EMS arrived. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Smith County investigators and the crime scene unit are working to confirm the location of the shooting which officials said might be the boat ramp on County Road 189 which is just east of Highway 155. Officials are investigating the case and have reportedly detained one person of interest.



