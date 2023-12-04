Today is Monday December 04, 2023
Boston College to face No. 17 SMU in Fenway Bowl; preview of future ACC matchup

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2023 at 11:16 pm
Boston College (6-6, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. No. 17 SMU (11-2, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET.

LOCATION: Boston.

TOP PLAYERS

Boston College: QB Thomas Castellanos, 2,146 yards passing, 15 touchdowns; 957 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

SMU: RB Jaylan Knighton, 734 yards, 7 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Boston College: The Eagles have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

SMU: The Mustangs won the American Athletic Conference championship to claim their first league title since topping the Southwest Conference in 1984.

LAST TIME

SMU 31, Boston College 29 (Oct. 4, 1986).

BOWL HISTORY

Boston College: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 28th bowl appearance overall.

SMU: First appearance in Fenway Bowl, 20th bowl appearance overall.

