Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle

December 3, 2023
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicleLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they arrested an aggravated robbery suspect on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK the Mt. Pleasant Police Department reportedly told Longview PD that Lakederic Fletcher, 42 of Longview, was driving a stolen vehicle. Longview PD patrol officers reportedly found the vehicle and Fletcher at a home in the 4500 block of Cannon Street. Longview PD said that Fletcher was allegedly armed and refused to come out of the home. The LPD SWAT team and crisis negotiators were brought out to the scene, and Fletcher was ultimately arrested without incident, according to Longview PD.

Titus County warrants led to Fletcher being charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and Longview PD charged him with criminal trespassing, speeding and two counts of failing to maintain financial responsibility.



