Two stabbed near Athens, search on for suspect, woman

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2023 at 5:29 pm

ATHENS – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports that two men were stabbed in the Oak Ridge subdivision near Athens just after midnight on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, after the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about the stabbings, both victims were flown to a hospital in Tyler. Both are listed in serious condition. Kevin Radican of Athens has been identified by the sheriff’s office as a suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, Radican was last seen reportedly leaving the crime scene with Savanah White of Malakoff. Officials are asking anyone whose seen Radican or White to call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Henderson County Crime Stoppers.

Go Back