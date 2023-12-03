Texans rookie WR Tank Dell carted off with ankle injury in first quarter against Broncos

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field with a left ankle injury in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Dell got rolled up on at the end of a 3-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce that put Houston up 10-0 with about four minutes left in the first.

Players immediately motioned for trainers to come and check on Dell as he remained on the ground writhing in pain. He stayed on the ground for a few minutes as he was tended to before the cart was driven onto the field.

Coach DeMeco Ryans came onto the field and talked to him before he was helped onto the cart while unable to put any weight on his left side. He had a towel covering his face as he was driven off the field and taken to the locker room.

Dell, a third-round pick from the University of Houston, entered the game as the third rookie in NFL history with at least five catches and a TD reception in four straight games. Entering Sunday he had at least 100 yards receiving in two of his past three home games, highlighted by a career-high 149 yards receiving two weeks ago. He is tied for first among rookies with a franchise-record seven touchdown receptions his 709 yards receiving are second.

