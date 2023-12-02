Shooting leaves juvenile injured, suspect at large

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2023 at 4:50 pm

NEW BOSTON – The New Boston Police Department said that a juvenile was shot near Lion Drive on Saturday morning. Our news partner KETK is reporting that the juvenile was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials warned that the shooting suspect is still at large and asked residents near the Lion Drive to lock their doors. Anyone with information or who has someone come to their door in the area is asked to call 911.

Go Back