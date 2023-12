Fatal crash on Toll 49 near Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2023 at 4:44 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK the Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting that a fatal crash has happened on Toll 49 near Old Jacksonville Highway. Officials are asking drivers to take alternative routes around the area to avoid traffic and to allow law enforcement to work at the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.

