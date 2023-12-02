Today is Saturday December 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Seven crew members remain missing after US Osprey crash that killed One: Japan Coast Guard

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2023 at 12:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Riccardo Niccoli/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images/STOCK

(KAGOSHIMA, Japan) -- The search for the seven crew members missing after a U.S. military Osprey crashed off the shore of Yakushima Island in southern Japan has yielded no new clues, the Japanese Coast Guard said Saturday.

Dive searches were conducted in areas identified by side-scan sonar, both in the morning and afternoon, yet no new information has surfaced after the CV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed on Wednesday, the 10th Regional Coast Guard told ABC News.

At least one U.S. airman who had been onboard the aircraft was recovered from the ocean and later died, Japanese officials said.

The airman was identified by the Air Force on Friday as Staff Sgt. Jacob "Jake" M. Galliher, 24, a direct support operator assigned to the 43rd Intelligence Squadron.

The crash took place during a "routine training mission," according to the U.S. Air Force, which added that the cause is currently unknown.

The Osprey, a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or VTOL, is manufactured by Bell Boeing.

The search, involving patrol vessels, is scheduled to continue Sunday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC