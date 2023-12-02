Today is Saturday December 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mavs’ Luka Doncic out vs. Grizzlies due to personal reasons

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2023 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByTIM MACMAHON

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will not play in Friday night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of personal reasons.

Reserve guard Dante Exum will also sit out against the Grizzlies because of personal reasons. Doncic and Exum were both added to the NBA’s official injury report on the 12:30 p.m. ET release Friday.

This will be the first game missed this season for Doncic, who has been a first-team All-NBA selection the past four seasons. He is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the 11-6 Mavericks.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC