FSU QB Tate Rodemaker game-day decision for ACC title game

ByDAVID HALE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Florida State could be without another quarterback as it gets set to take on Louisville on Saturday with an ACC championship and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who started the team’s final regular-season game — a 24-15 win over Florida — will be a game-day decision because of a head injury, according to the school.

Rodemaker left the Florida game in the fourth quarter after taking a late hit to the head following a scramble. He returned to action two plays later to help cap a touchdown drive.

He has not been a full participant in practice this week, but a Florida State spokesperson told ESPN that the team continues to “go through the process” with Rodemaker and will “see what that means for Saturday.”

Coach Mike Norvell said Friday that Rodemaker passed initial testing on the field Saturday but began feeling symptoms Sunday. Rodemaker has participated in a number of drills in practice, but freshman Brock Glenn has taken most of the practice reps this week.

“There’s a process we have to go through and certain benchmarks that we’ll go through as we lead up to the game,” Norvell said. “Then we’ll see where he’s at. But all those guys are ready and they’re prepared.”

Rodemaker took over the starting job after starter Jordan Travis injured his left leg against North Alabama on Nov. 18. Travis, who has started since the 2021 season, won ACC Player of the Year honors after helping the Seminoles lock up a spot in the conference championship game.

If Rodemaker is unable to play, Florida State would go with Glenn, who has taken only a handful of snaps this season. Glenn played late against North Alabama to get game reps, going 2-for-3 for 35 yards and adding a rushing touchdown. Glenn also came in for Rodemaker after he got hit against Florida last week, throwing incomplete on his lone pass.

Norvell said the game plan would not change much if Glenn is called into action.

Florida State is trying to win its first ACC championship, and make its first College Football Playoff appearance, since 2014. The Seminoles have become a hot topic of playoff discussion with Travis out for the season, but they were No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings.

ESPN’s Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.

