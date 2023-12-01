Man arrested for deadly conduct, DWI after multiple reports of shots fired

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 5:17 pm

WINNSBORO – A man was arrested on Thursday night Winnsboro after multiple reports of shots fired across town. According to Winnsboro PD and our news partners at KETK, they received the first call of reported shots fired around 8 p.m. and responded to the area where they found shell casings in front of a home in the 400 block of South Post Oak Street. Officials said while they were at the home, officers heard and received more calls in other areas of Winnsboro reporting shots fired, and authorities responded to those areas with assistance from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Officers eventually returned to the home on South Post Oak Street where officials said the door to the home was found open and an empty handgun was found on the kitchen counter while they cleared the home.

Police said officers began to speak with neighbors after clearing the home when a truck was seen pulling into the driveway. The driver was detained, and officials said they found an empty magazine on him, as well as ammunition, a handgun and another magazine in his truck.

The man, identified as Roberto Lopez, of Winnsboro, “admitted to officers to firing his handgun into the air in multiple locations and to have been consuming alcoholic beverages,” according to police.

Lopez was arrested for deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

“I would like to thank responding officers for their quick and diligent police work in locating and placing this individual into custody,” Chief of Police Ryan Brown said in a release. “They handled the situation professionally and represented the city well.”

Go Back