Cuban’s Mavs sale could be the end for Bally Sports in Dallas

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 5:32 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s surprising sale of a majority stake in the team to Las Vegas’ Adelson family will probably mean the end of the NBA team’s strained relationship with its broadcaster Bally Sports, according to an industry expert. Diamond Sports Group-owned Bally Sports has been airing Mavericks games since 2021. But not all has gone according to plan, as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March and fans have bemoaned being unable to watch games.

Bally Sports and Diamond Sports Group declined an interview request from The Dallas Morning News. However, Cuban told The News by email that the Mavericks are “very likely done with Bally’s after this season.” Sinclair Inc. acquired Diamond from Walt Disney Co. in 2019 in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion.

Bally still airs half of the NBA team’s games and will continue to do so for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Andrew Parlen, a lawyer for Diamond, said in court earlier this month that the company may “shut down” after the 2024 Major League Baseball season. The 15 teams working with Bally’s agreed to receive 20% less in licensing fees to ensure their games stayed on the air. A source close to Cuban said the sale would instantly help him recover the money he lost when he agreed to take less money from Bally. Bally’s future with the Mavericks seems even bleaker given that the company has direct ties to Bally’s casino operators through a naming rights deal with multiple casinos across the U.S., said Lane Wakefield, director of the Center for Sales Strategy in Sports and Entertainment at Baylor University. The Adelson family’s fortune was built through casinos.

