Stephen Colbert getting back to ‘The Late Show Monday’ following appendix surgery

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 4:37 pm

CBS/Mary Ellen Matthews

ABC Audio has confirmed Stephen Colbert will be back behind the desk at The Late Show Monday, December 4, following emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and a week off to recover.

The guests scheduled for his return will be Sarah Paulson and recording artist Jason Isbell.

As reported on November 27, Colbert announced to his fans that he'd be taking the week off to recover, joking, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

