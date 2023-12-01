Today is Friday December 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Stephen Colbert getting back to ‘The Late Show Monday’ following appendix surgery

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 4:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CBS/Mary Ellen Matthews

ABC Audio has confirmed Stephen Colbert will be back behind the desk at The Late Show Monday, December 4, following emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix and a week off to recover.

The guests scheduled for his return will be Sarah Paulson and recording artist Jason Isbell.

As reported on November 27, Colbert announced to his fans that he'd be taking the week off to recover, joking, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC