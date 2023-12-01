Longview middle school student in custody for alleged threats

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 3:31 pm

LONGVIEW – A Longview middle school student was placed in custody Friday morning after threats were allegedly made against students and staff. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Police say a student allegedly made threats at Foster Middle School Friday mid-morning. A school resource officer looked into the complaint which led to a student being taken off Foster Middle School premises and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. The student was charged with making terroristic threats, which are a third-degree felony.

