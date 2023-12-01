Cruz introduces bill to limit using preferred names; critics note he uses a preferred name

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 3:33 pm

WASHINGTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Sen. Ted Cruz has introduced a bill that would limit the use of preferred names by trans people. The irony, critics point out? The senator, whose legal name is Rafael Edward Cruz, uses a preferred name himself: Ted. The Texas Republican introduced the Safeguarding Honest Speech Act on Nov. 15. It seeks to prohibit the use of federal funds in any policy or guidance requiring an employee or contractor of any federal agency or department to use another person’s preferred pronouns if they are “incompatible with such person’s sex.” The same goes for a name other than an employee’s legal name.

“Forcing anyone to use pronouns that don’t accord with a person’s biological sex is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment,” Cruz said in a statement. “The government has no business compelling anyone to use pronouns that contradict biological reality.” The bill is not likely to go anywhere with a Democratic-controlled Senate, according to the Advocate, an LGBT news source. “Anti-LGBTQ extremists attempting to erase trans people by purposely ignoring their pronouns, gender and authentic name are nothing new,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, told the Advocate. “This latest attempt by Senator Cruz, who does not go by his own legal name, to prohibit the federal government, the nation’s largest employer, from respecting employees’ authentic name and pronouns, is not only dangerous and demeaning, it’s hypocritical.” Cruz was joined by U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., in introducing the bill.

