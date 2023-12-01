Today is Friday December 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New forensic evidence leads to arrest in 2005 Tyler sex crime

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 3:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New forensic evidence leads to arrest in 2005 Tyler sex crimeTYLER – After getting new DNA evidence, Tyler Police Wednesday arrested a man in connection to the 2005 sexual assault of two women. According to our news partner KETK, 40-year-old Jimmie Earl Gamble Jr. of Smith County was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. TPD say the new DNA evidence was given to them by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gamble is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $600,000 bond.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC