New forensic evidence leads to arrest in 2005 Tyler sex crime

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 3:17 pm

TYLER – After getting new DNA evidence, Tyler Police Wednesday arrested a man in connection to the 2005 sexual assault of two women. According to our news partner KETK, 40-year-old Jimmie Earl Gamble Jr. of Smith County was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. TPD say the new DNA evidence was given to them by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gamble is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

