Tyler Animal Services has donation adoption specials

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 2:54 pm

TYLER — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering a ‘White Christmas Adoption Special” through December. When you make an adoption and donate 12 white towels, the shelter will waive the adoption fees. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. The towels will be used for the animals at the shelter. To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, go to the Tyler Animal Services webpage. Or call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

