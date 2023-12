Breaking News: Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 9:19 am

Breaking News: Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93 – Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who forged a path for women in the law, championed ideological compromise and educated generations of Americans about the rights and duties of citizenship, has died. Read More…

