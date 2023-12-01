Today is Friday December 01, 2023
Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 9:19 am
(WASHINGTON) -- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who forged a path for women in the law, championed ideological compromise and educated generations of Americans about the rights and duties of citizenship, has died.

The court announced her death in a statement Friday morning, citing "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness." She was 93.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

