Trump is stepping up his advertising in Iowa, where governor has backed DeSantis

(NEW YORK) -- With less than 50 days until the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump's campaign is making a major weekly six-figure advertisement buy in the Hawkeye State -- marking one of the first times the campaign will go up on broadcast TV as the early GOP front-runner takes a big step in seeking to fend off his rivals.

In a preview of the two ads set to air in Iowa, first shared with ABC News, the campaign plans to attack President Joe Biden in one and tout Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' past praise of Trump in another.

Though Reynolds endorsed Trump during his previous presidential bids, their relationship has been on thin ice after Trump launched attacks on her during the summer for her once-held position of staying neutral in the Republican primary.

She endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis early this month, arguing she "cannot sit on the sidelines any longer" and calling him "the person that we need leading this country." Her support gives DeSantis a potentially important boost in a state where he trails Trump by less than he does nationally.

The TV spot features a montage of Reynolds applauding Trump and his administration's policies at previous rallies.

Additionally, as Trump continues to downplay the competitiveness of the Republican presidential primary -- which he continues to lead by double digits, per 538's average -- in order to focus on a potential rematch against Biden, his campaign plans to tout Trump's commitment to the military, depicting Trump as a strong leader.

A senior Trump official tells ABC News the new ad spending reflects Trump's commitment to winning Iowa, where he has campaigned with much less fervor than his primary opponents. The former president will soon increase his campaign schedule in Iowa and other early voting states, including New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, the official said.

"Now we got to get out -- we got to make sure, you know, we have to send a great signal," Trump said at his recent rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa last weekend.

He will make his 15th visit to Iowa this weekend with two events in the state: one in Ankeny and one in Cedar Rapids. On the same day, DeSantis will complete his full 99-county tour of the entire state, known as the "full Grassley."

