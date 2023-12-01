Wanted man arrested following police pursuit

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 7:52 am

ARP — A man wanted in both Texas and Louisiana was arrested in Arp earlier this month after a pursuit with police. According to our news partner KETK, Arp PD announced on Wednesday that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office pursued a Chevrolet Camaro with a stolen license plate on Nov. 18 but were unable to continue their pursuit. Officials said a short time later an Arp police officer saw the car traveling on Highway 64 E and attempted to stop the car. The officer pursued the suspect for a short time before the Camaro experienced mechanical issues. The driver fled, and police said he was soon caught by the officer. Dealvin Darnell was arrested for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance between four grams and 200 grams. Officials said Darnell was also wanted for illegal use of weapon in Caddo Parrish and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Dallas County.

