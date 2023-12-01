Executive Director of Texas Sheriff’s Association under investigation

December 1, 2023

SMITH COUNTY — The executive director of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas has resigned in lieu of termination after being accused of misappropriation of funds. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff and President of SAT Larry Smith announced on Thursday that Executive Director Steve Westbrook is accused of misappropriating the association’s funds after receiving two tips from employees on Nov. 16. On Nov. 17, Smith received confirmation that the Texas Attorney General’s Office was investigating the case and secured documents. Smith said the association is fully cooperating. Once it was determined that the Attorney General’s Office had been in contact with Westbrook, the Board of Directors of the association unanimously decided to put Westbook on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Based on additional information that the association received in the past several days, the association’s board of directors met in the Austin office and accepted Westbrook’s resignation effective noon on Wednesday. As part of his resignation, Westbrook was ordered to surrender his peace officer’s license to the Texas Commision on Law Enforcement, pay full restitution as decided by a forensic audit and all compensation to Westbrook will reportedly cease immediately.

Smith said the association has retained an independent accounting firm and law firm to review the allegations.

Westbrook began his career at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at the age of 18 as a deputy sheriff and since then has had an extensive history in law enforcement, serving with the SAT for more than 20 years. During the meeting on Wednesday, the board named Skylor Hearn as the Interim Executive Director.

According to Smith, Hearn has been in the Texas Department of Public Safety for 26 years and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Smith said this incident “gives a black eye to the sheriff’s association.” Moving forward, he said he will put checks and balances in place to prevent future misappropriation, including having two people handle money instead of just one.

“It’s a shame it went on for so long and wasn’t caught earlier, but we have a strong board in place at this time, thank God, and I think God had something to do with it,” Smith said.

