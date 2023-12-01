Today is Friday December 01, 2023
Judge rips into Biden administration’s handling of border

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 4:57 am
McALLEN (AP) — A judge for now isn’t stopping Border Patrol agents from cutting razor wire that Texas has put on the U.S.-Mexico border to deter migrants. But a decision Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Alia Moses still laid into the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. She sharply criticized the federal government’s handling of the border and says razor wire has proved to be effective. But she ruled that Texas officials had not proven that agents were acting under a formal policy in rebuffing the state’s request for an injunction. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton criticized the ruling. His office is appealing.



