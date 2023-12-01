Today is Friday December 01, 2023
Tesla delivers Cybertruck as it tries to fix production woes

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 4:22 am
AUSTIN (AP) — With manufacturing kinks still to be worked out, Tesla has delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers. The deliveries Thursday came two years behind the original schedule amid uncertainty over when large-scale production will begin. CEO Elon Musk showed off the angular trucks with an event at the company’s factory outside of Austin, Texas, that was broadcast on X, formerly Twitter. The ceremony started with Musk driving the truck on a stage and hopping into the bed to say it’s the most unique vehicle on the road. He said the truck has 17 inches of ground clearance to drive off the road, and it can go from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.



