Report: Belief death penalty is applied unfairly

Posted/updated on: December 1, 2023 at 4:20 am

HOUSTON (AP) — An annual report on capital punishment says more Americans now believe the death penalty is administered unfairly. The report says a Gallup poll from October that found 50% of Americans believe capital punishment is applied unfairly is another sign of the death penalty’s further isolation in the U.S. The report by the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center was released Friday. It says 2023 was the ninth consecutive year in which fewer than 30 people were executed and fewer than 50 people received death sentences. Experts say it remains uncertain if the public’s waning support of the death penalty and its declining use will ultimately result in its abolition in the U.S.

Go Back