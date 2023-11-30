Five convicted in $1.2 billion healthcare kickback scheme

TYLER – Five people have been found guilty of violating the Anti-Kickback Statue in connection to a $1.2 billion dollar healthcare kickback conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs said on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, those convicted were Susan L. Hertzberg, 65 of New York, New York, Matthew John Theiler, 57 of Mars, Pennsylvania, David Weldon Kraus, 65 of Loudon, Tennessee, Thomas Gray Hardaway, 51 of San Antonio and Jeffrey Paul Madison, 48 of Georgetown.



Before the start of the trial following people were indicted in connection to the conspiracy:

Jeffrey Paul Parnell, 54, of Tyler

Susan L. Hertzberg, 64, of New York

Matthew John Theiler, 56, of Mars, Pennsylvania

David Weldon Kraus, 64, Loudon, Tennessee

Thomas Gray Hardaway, 49 of San Antonio

Laura Spain Howard, 48, of Allen

Jeffrey Paul Madison, 47, Georgetown, Texas

Todd Dean Cook, 57, Wimauma, Florida

William Todd Hickman, 59, of Lumberton, Texas

Christopher Roland Gonzales, 45, of McKinney, Texas

Ruben Daniel Marioni, 37, of Spring, Texas

Jordan Joseph Perkins, 38, of Conroe, Texas

Elizabeth Ruth Seymour, 39, of Corinth, Texas

Linh Ba Nguyen, 58, of Dallas

Thuy Ngoc Nguyen, 54, of Dallas

Joseph Gil Bolin, 50, of Dallas

Heriberto Salinas, 62, of Cleburne, Texas

Hong Davis, 54, of Lewisville

Parnell, Howard, Cook, Hickman, Gonzales, Marioni, Perkins, Seymour, Thuy Nguyen, Salinas, and Davis all pleaded guilty before the trial started, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Gregory P. Shilling, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Southwest Field Office said, “The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service is committed to protecting the integrity of TRICARE, the health care system for military members and their dependents. Today’s guilty verdicts send a clear message that DCIS, along with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, will diligently pursue fraudsters who seek self-enrichment by undermining the integrity of this critical program.”

The defendants in this case could face up to five years in federal prison when sentenced.

