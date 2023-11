Tyler ISD experiencing internet and phone outages

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 6:23 pm

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that Tyler ISD notified families on Thursday that internet and phone lines are down district-wide as of 11:40 a.m. In a statement, the district said that they are aware of the outage and are working to restore it. No timeline was given for a resolution.

Go Back