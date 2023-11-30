TJC’s DrumBeat Student Media receives national honor

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 4:27 pm

TYLER – Tyler Junior College’s DrumBeat Student Media has earned three Pinnacle awards from the College Media Association in Atlanta. According to our news partner KETK, DrumBeat Student Media placed second for division III periodic newspaper of the year, two-year radio station of the year and two-year TV station of the year. TJC’s student journalists competed with 600 CMA college publications across the United States.



Adrienne Hampton, TJC mass communication professor and The DrumBeat faculty adviser said, “The DrumBeat student media team is creating award-winning content that also serves to inform and educate their fellow students. Earning national awards across three different media categories shows how talented and diversified the students are.” Under the DrumBeat Student Media banner, Tyler Junior College students run a bi-weekly printed newspaper called the DrumBeat, a website, an app, a bi-weekly live broadcast, podcast and social media.

