3 indicted for shooting death of Tyler man

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 4:27 pm

TYLER – Three people were indicted in the shooting death of an Army veteran in his Tyler home earlier this year. According to our news partner KETK, Stephanie Brasher, Anthony Taylor and Herbert Simpson were indicted by a Smith County court with capital murder Nov. 19. They’re charged with the February 6 shooting death of 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers. Tyler Police arrested Brasher, Taylor and Simpson on capital murder charges and they remain in the Smith County jail on a $1 million bond each.

